By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN (KDKA) – The City Of Monessen is asking for donations to help beautify three of its largest parks this spring.
The city is asking for trees and benches that would be installed in City Park, 6th Street Park, and 9th Street Park.
They’re hoping to have at least 10 trees planted in each park, and five benches placed in each park.
“Monessen is very lucky to have such a large system of parks,” Mayor Matthew Shorraw said. “It makes it hard to care for them all some time, but with the help of donors and volunteers, we are able to make them each a little better every year.”
Mayor Shorraw has said that the city has already received donations for trees at the stone entrance for City Park.
Anyone interested in donating can either directly contact Joesph’s Nursery in Monessen or contact Monessen City Hall.