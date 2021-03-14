PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another mostly sunny day with high temperatures back slightly above normal in the low 50’s.

It’ll be a bit hazy through the afternoon and windy with gusts around 20-30 mph through the day ahead of a cold front.

High pressure will keep us nice and dry and then we have one more colder morning tomorrow before we see temperatures warming up again.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week!

Our next round of precipitation arrives later in the evening on Monday and lasts through Tuesday. It’ll be very light.

There’s a slight chance for a little mix but no accumulation is to be expected.

We get back to the mid-to-upper 50’s on Tuesday with a few rain showers in the evening and for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday we are dry and make a run for 60 degrees.

Thursday, we will see another round of rain with highs above normal in the mid 50s.

