By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are searching for two suspects they say crashed a stolen car into a parked car in Turtle Creek on Sunday night.
According to the Allegheny County Police Superintendent, the car traveling at a high rate of speed down James Street when it crashed into a parked car.
Police say that the car responsible was stolen in a carjacking in the West End on Saturday.
Two men fled from the vehicle after the crash.
They are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
