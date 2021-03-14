CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Carjacking, Crash, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Turtle Creek

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are searching for two suspects they say crashed a stolen car into a parked car in Turtle Creek on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Democrats Hoping American Rescue Plan Will Help Win Back Working Class Voters

According to the Allegheny County Police Superintendent, the car traveling at a high rate of speed down James Street when it crashed into a parked car.

Police say that the car responsible was stolen in a carjacking in the West End on Saturday.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccinations In Pittsburgh: Giant Eagle Dedicating 2 Days Of Vaccinations At Heinz Field For Teachers

Two men fled from the vehicle after the crash.

They are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

MORE NEWS: City Of Monessen Looking For Donations To Help Beautify Parks

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details