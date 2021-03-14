By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is a currently free agent, and reports are varying on whether he is staying or leaving Pittsburgh.
On Sunday, Smith-Schuster said that “no matter what happens,” he is going to value his time spent as one of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“No matter what happens this week, if I’m back or if I’m somewhere else, just know that I will never see Pittsburgh as just 4 yrs of my life, but a part of who I am. I’ll always carry that tough, blue collar spirit for the rest of my life,” Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter Sunday.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He Doesn’t Want To Play In Larger Market To Build His Brand
The player hinted at possible signing for this week but gave no indication of any teams besides the Steelers that he would sign with.