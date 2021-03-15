PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve been struggling to pay rent or utilities, get your paperwork ready.

Allegheny County will begin taking applications today for a federally funded assistance program.

If you’re renting AND have been financially impacted by the pandemic, this may be the program for you.

Allegheny County says in order to qualify, you must prove that you lost income or a job since March 13th of last year OR you have COVID-19 related increases in expenses such as medical bills or are taking care of someone in your home.

The program is being made possible by the Department of Human Services and federal funding awarded to the County, City of Pittsburgh and the state.

There are a few ways you can apply.

You can apply online — and if you do that you will need a valid email.

The application will be on the county’s website here. There’s also a form you can fill out to sign up for email or text updates.

In addition to this, you can call ACTION-Housing at 412-248-0021 to make an appointment to complete an application over the phone.

If you don’t have access to the internet, there are seven drop-in centers around the county that you can go to starting today.

You can find those locations here.

Keep in mind, if you apply, you will have to show proof of residence and income like valid state ID, paystubs, or W2’s.

On top of that, the county encourages people to show your risk of being evicted, such as a lease.

Today’s program will be up and running starting at 8:00 this morning.