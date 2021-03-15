PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An anti-fracking demonstration gathered outside of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald’s home on Sunday night.
BREAKING: Anti-fracking activists demonstrate outside County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's house in Squirrel Hill. Police on scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/KH5f2wqBGT
Police say that the small peaceful protest ended around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday with no incidents.
In a statement posted online, the group Ohio Valley Environmental Resistance said they wanted Fitzgerald to "publicly admit that you were wrong to support fracking and the petrochemical industry," saying that "pollution from Shell's ethane cracker will be a major issue impacting everyone in the region."
Roads around the area were closed for the safety of the activists and reopened shortly after the protest ended.