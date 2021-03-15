PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a year of waiting and waving through windows, a much-anticipated day finally arrived.

KDKA stopped by The Haven at North Hills on Monday for joyful and tearful reunions more than one year in the making.

From the brightly-colored balloons to the handwritten “Welcome back” sign, there was nothing but positivity inside the personal care home’s lobby. The wait felt like forever, but it made the hugs so much sweeter.

“Mom, you’re all excited, calm down here,” said Don Marchione. “I told you I won’t be gone long. I told you I’d be right here as soon as I got the good word.”

Helen Marchione can finally see her son, Don, in person. She is one of 46 residents who relied solely this past year on the staff at The Haven at North Hills.

“When you’re helpless and you can’t do for yourself and someone is kind to you, it means twice as much,” said Helen. “When someone takes my hand and leads me, you don’t know how much that means.”

Down the hall, there was another reunion many months in the making. Lois Long moved in at the height of the pandemic.

“I didn’t know a soul in here,” said Long.

Long’s daughter Cathy Mann would pull up outside the window and wave. They would talk on the phone, but Long isn’t great on the computer.

“I’d talk to her every day, two to three times anyway. It’s just the physical contact, not being able to go over,” said Mann.

Mann said these in-person visits begin something new.

“Is there ever going to be a normal? But I think it’s going to go back to people being able to see each other,” said Mann.

And they’re looking forward to squeezing each other and finding joy in the little things.

“I’m looking forward to the day I can go shopping,” said Long.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller: Where you headed first? Any store you have to hit up?

Long: I need to get some of my favorite cookies at Aldis.

Residents and staff are fully vaccinated inside The Haven at North Hills, but they’re still asking visitors to wear masks and get temperature checks at the door. The facility said this is a big step, but it’s not time to let its guard down.