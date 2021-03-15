PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another sports arena will turn into a mass vaccination site, looking to ramp up the rollout here in our area.

UPMC is teaming up with the Pittsburgh Penguins to host a vaccine clinic beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

More than 1,000 people will receive the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is available by appointment only, and walk-ins will not be accepted at this time. All appointments for Monday have been filled.

UPMC is only accepting people in Phase 1A and has an online portal for people to sign up for their shots.

Currently, the healthcare giant is vaccinating around 22,000 people per week.

It hopes to get the number closer to 50,000 in the coming weeks.

“Right now, we have 350,000 people on our portal, and we have 50,000 right now scheduled. We’re working through it, as fast as the supply of vaccine comes in,” said Mark Sevco, President of UPMC Children’s Hospital.

UPMC says this is the first of several planned clinics at various sites.

On Wednesday, more shots will be available at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

Monday’s clinic is set to begin at 8:00 a.m.

For more information and a link to the UPMC vaccine portal, click here.