By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department will be holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Petersen Events Center starting tomorrow.

You must be 65 years or older to be eligible for the clinics.

Available appointments will be posted on the county’s COVID-19 vaccine page.

Approximately 1,000 vaccinations will be offered daily starting on Wednesday, March 17 and be offered through the end of next week.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.

Residents who don’t have internet access can call 2-1-1 for help scheduling appointments.

Also, three additional COVID-19 vaccine distribution locations will be opening in Allegheny County before the end of the month.

The county says the locations will be located at a temporary site in Oakland, a site in the Central Hill District, and a site in Ross Township.

All sites will operate on an appointment-only basis with no walk-up registration.

The Health Department says they will provide the vaccine, while students and faculty from Pitt’s Schools of Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, Dental Medicine, Health and Rehab, and Graduate School of Public Health will serve as vaccinators.