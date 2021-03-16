By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Mercyhurst is cutting tuition by 30 percent for adult undergraduates and associate degree students.
The university announced the tuition cuts last week. Vice President for Enrollment Joseph Howard says they were able to leverage savings from consolidating its North East campus to reset tuition at $555 per credit for students seeking an associate or certificate degree.
The new tuition rate goes into effect with the summer 2021 semester and is also applicable to all adult undergraduates older than 24.