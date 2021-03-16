By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We want to wish a happy birthday to Pittsburgh icon "Mr. Yuk."
The sticker turns 50 years old this week.
Back in 1971, Doctor Richard Moriarty created the green sticker for people to place on their dangerous household products.
And if it scared you as a kid, that was the point. Moriarty showed the sticker to kids, one of whom said, "That looks yucky."
The doctor also founded the Pittsburgh Poison Center Network in 1973.