By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — Ohio Republicans are introducing a bill that is looking to end the state’s current mask mandate.
Representative Jena Powell has more than a dozen Ohio Republican legislators co-sponsoring House Bill 202, which seeks to make the current mask mandate invalid and require the General Assembly’s approval for future orders for facial coverings.
Governor Mike DeWine issued Ohio’s statewide mask order on July 23, 2020.
On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine tweeted a video promoting the use of face masks in combatting COVID-19.
How do we recover from a global pandemic unlike anything we’ve ever seen before? Ask Ohio, we’ll show you. #InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio#StaySafeOhiohttps://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/HKR7lHCU2S
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2021
The push for ending the mask mandates comes as Texas and other states across the country have started lifting mask mandates.