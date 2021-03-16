PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter weather advisories have been issued for elevated places along with some areas north of I-80.

At this point it looks like the places most likely to see slick spots would be eastward facing peaks of the Laurels and some very isolated spots on the northern edge of the ‘snow belt.’

Temperatures for everyone else are still hanging in the upper-30s at 4:00 a.m.

The advisories all come to an end this morning at various times.

Slick roads and sidewalks along with bridges will be possible this morning in areas where advisories have been issued.

The reason the advisories have been issued is due to light rain developing along the leading edge of a warm front.

Temperatures will be warmer today. Highs should hit the mid-50s this afternoon.

We barely cracked 40 degrees yesterday for the day’s high.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overall today with overcast skies for the morning. Winds will be variable and light.

Looking ahead through the work week, Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 60s.

The week’s best rain chance for the week comes on Thursday when a big system, with an accompanying cold front, slides through.

veryone will see rain on Thursday with rain wrapping up early on Friday.

Friday temperatures will be cooler before we warm back up for the weekend.

