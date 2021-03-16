By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired during an attempting carjacking in the Hill District overnight.READ MORE: SUV Slams Into McKeesport Home
Police say the shots were fired along Hollace Street during the attempted theft and the two victims inside the vehicle drove off.
One man took off running from the scene.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy, Cool Tuesday
The victims were later found along Wylie Avenue. One had cuts to his arm.
There’s no word on any suspects and an investigation is underway.MORE NEWS: Getting The Most Out Of Your Dishwasher & Keeping Your Refrigerator Organized