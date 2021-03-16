By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Robert Morris University says it's reopening in the fall.
The university sent a letter to students about campus life returning to normal for the fall semester.
The letter says the university is preparing for normal in-person classes and fans will be allowed to attend sporting events.
Summer classes will also be in-person, and the university says students who want to live on campus for the summer will be able to.
More details about RMU’s fall plans will be provided later, with the university saying it recognizes that things can change between now and then.