He served the 60th Legislative District for more than 16 years.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Rep. Jeff Pyle, a Republican representing parts of Armstrong, Indiana and Butler counties, announced his retirement Tuesday.

Pyle was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2005 and recently suffered a stroke. He’s continuing his rehabilitation and cancer treatment.

(Photo: Pennsylvania House of Representatives)

“It has been a privilege to serve the residents of the 60th Legislative District for more than 16 years but it’s time to now put my health first,” Pyle said in a press release.

“I will miss advocating for my constituents and working to improve the lives of those living and working in our area. As a young boy growing up in Armstrong County, I would never have dreamed that I would be elected to represent my community in Harrisburg. What an honor it has been.”

Pyle was first elected in 2004. He’s retiring at the end of Tuesday.