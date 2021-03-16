By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — An SUV went on a crash course and came to a smashing stop into a McKeesport home overnight.
The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. along Sumac Street.
KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed two vehicles being towed from the scene.
There’s no word on how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.