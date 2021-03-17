PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – When you walk down the street, each person’s experience differs.

“On average, two to three times a year I have racial slurs or racist terms thrown at me,” said Judy Suh.

Suh has lived in Pittsburgh her entire adult life and said hatred towards Asian Americans is nothing new. She told KDKA Tuesday’s shootings in Atlanta is just one example.

In fact, since last March, the number of hate crimes and violent acts reported to STOP AAPI Hate is nearly 3,800.

“On the ground, people’s responses to the surge in anti-Asian violence was distributing. A lot of the responses were, ‘what do you expect, it started in China,'” Suh said.

Studies are now underway to find unreported numbers and how to use this data as an education tool. A Pitt graduate student is on that team.

“Our team is worried about the aftereffects. People are still going to associate the virus with Asianness. Even if people are vaccinated, there is still going to be that sentiment, so we are trying to figure out how to combat that,” said Christina Ong, who’s on this research team.

Ong said the team is all volunteers and made up of graduate students across the country. The study got started last August to uncover how the pandemic has impacted the lives of Asian Americans.

After months of researching, the preliminary report is expected out this Friday.

“It’s both a preliminary report of our results and a compiled resource guide, like readings to help people to understand particular anti-Asian issues. We have seen a lot of health resources like mental health, but we also think there are other educational resources people are looking for but not knowing how to ask for those things,” Ong said.

The Pittsburgh chapter of the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, or APALA, is working to spread awareness. The group sent a letter into the community this month asking for other organizations to stand in solidarity in the fight against anti-Asian racism.

“Right now, it stands as a document of those organizations and friends who wanted to say, ‘this is wrong and we are grieving with you,'” Suh said.

So far about 40 other Pittsburgh organizations signed on to that letter or shared it on social media platforms.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said it is aware of the events across the country targeting Asian Americans, but locally has not seen an increase in reports. You are encouraged to call 911 if you encounter an emergency.