CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No word on any injuries.
Filed Under:Canonsburg, Interstate 79, Local TV, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Interstate 79 is closed in both directions in Washington County.

READ MORE: WATCH: Husband And Wife Hug For First Time In A Year After Kittanning Care Center Resumes Visitations

(Photo Credit: News and Alerts in Western)

A car caught on fire between the Canonsburg and the Houston-Eighty Four exits on Wednesday night. A viewer posted a Facebook video, showing the car on fire in the median.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County To Expand Vaccine Eligibility As Leaders Fear Spring Surge

No word on any injuries.

MORE NEWS: Pitt And CMU Launching New Center To Fight Extremist Hate

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.