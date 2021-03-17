By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – The Oblock Junior High School in the Plum School District has closed just one day after reopening.
The school district says that six students tested positive for COVID-19.
Along with the six positive cases, 48 others will be required to quarantine.
Classes on Wednesday will be online only.
The school plans to reopen the school on Thursday.