By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An 86-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close in both directions this weekend.
The closure will start at 11 p.m. on Saturday between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges. That stretch will reopen around 6 a.m. on Sunday.
The Turnpike says the closure needs to happen so crews can safely remove the Country Ridge Road in Bedford County using blasting.
If you’re heading in that direction, you can find the Turnpike’s suggested detours below.
Westbound traffic:
- Exit PA Turnpike at Breezewood
- Follow US Route 30 West for 18.7 miles.
- Follow US Interstate 99 North for 30.1 miles.
- Follow US Route 22 West for 64.5 miles.
- Follow PA Toll Route 66 South for 13.9 miles.
- Enter PA Turnpike at New Stanton #75
Eastbound traffic:
- Exit at New Stanton Interchange
- Follow US Route 66 Business north for 0.2 miles.
- Follow PA Toll Route 66 north for 14.2 miles.
- Follow US Route 22 east for 63.7 miles.
- Follow Interstate 99 south for 30.4 miles.
- Follow US Route 30 east for 18.3 miles.
- Reenter PA Turnpike at Breezewood Interchange