By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – AMC says it's opening 98 percent of its theaters Friday.
That includes Pittsburgh-area locations like the AMC Classics in Mt. Lebanon, at the South Hills Village and Greensburg. The AMC in Homestead is also offering shows Thursday night and through the weekend.
There will be reduced capacity, enhanced cleaning procedures and required mask-wearing except when guests are eating and drinking.
Here in Pennsylvania, capacity for businesses like movie theaters will be raised to 75% on April 4.
AMC says the rest of its theaters are expected to open by March 26.