Filed Under:Bakery Square, Google, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Google is expanding its offices here in Pittsburgh.

The company will add three floors to its campus at Bakery Square and bring its lobby down to street level.

(Photo: KDKA)

Google currently employs more than 760 people in the city.

It didn’t say how many jobs would be added by the expansion.