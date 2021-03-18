By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Google is expanding its offices here in Pittsburgh.
The company will add three floors to its campus at Bakery Square and bring its lobby down to street level.
Google currently employs more than 760 people in the city.
It didn’t say how many jobs would be added by the expansion.