Vendors now can apply to be part of the Market Square Farmers' Market.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Summer will be here before we know it and that means farmers’ markets will reopen.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is accepting vendor applications for this year’s Market Square Farmers’ Market.

The Market Square Farmers’ Market will take place every Thursday this summer from 10:00 a.m.until 2:00 p.m. through October 28.

Produce, processed foods, prepared food, and alcohol vendors can all apply for a spot at the market.

That application can be found by following this link.