By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Summer will be here before we know it and that means farmers’ markets will reopen.READ MORE: Portion Of Interstate 79 Reopens Following Car Fire
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is accepting vendor applications for this year’s Market Square Farmers’ Market.READ MORE: North Huntingdon Police Department Reports Station Phone Number Temporarily Out Of Service
The Market Square Farmers’ Market will take place every Thursday this summer from 10:00 a.m.until 2:00 p.m. through October 28.
Produce, processed foods, prepared food, and alcohol vendors can all apply for a spot at the market.MORE NEWS: Car Flips On Parkway Near Greenfield Bridge
That application can be found by following this link.