PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a child reported abducted in the Pittsburgh area.
Police say 1-year-old Diore Thomas was reported abducted by 20-year-old Giante Thomas. He is believed to be armed, police say.
The child is wearing a pink t-shirt and sleeper. She was last seen Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Bessemer Avenue in East Pittsburgh.
Giante is believed to be driving a white 2018 Jeep Compass with a Pennsylvania license plate number of LPB2547.
Amber Alert: PA State Police Pittsburgh. If seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/y0subtIOCX
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 18, 2021
