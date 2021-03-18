CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a child reported abducted in the Pittsburgh area.

(Photos provided by state police)

Police say 1-year-old Diore Thomas was reported abducted by 20-year-old Giante Thomas. He is believed to be armed, police say.

The child is wearing a pink t-shirt and sleeper. She was last seen Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Bessemer Avenue in East Pittsburgh.

Giante is believed to be driving a white 2018 Jeep Compass with a Pennsylvania license plate number of LPB2547.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.