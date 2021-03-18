PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – They are blooming again and more prolific than dandelions in spring…the orange and white markers of road construction.

There will be a lot of work across the region this summer and the biggest is the beginning of the reconstruction of Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge.

That interchange carries 62,000 drivers every day and right now they have to merge down to a single lane on Route 28 passing the bridge.

The preliminary drilling work is underway and the intensity of work will only increase from here. Look for lane and ramp closures as they work.

When all is done thru traffic will have two lanes through the interchange but the work is going to be with us through the summer of 2023.

The work on East Carson Street continues as crews are making curb cuts, relocating utilities, and improving the sidewalks.

The work zone is from 5th and Carson out to the Birmingham Bridge. Lane restrictions and occasional side street closures will occur as that work moves down Carson.

Every bridge gets its turn at reconstruction and the Neville Island Bridge on I-79 is overdue. Single-lane restrictions will be common as the crews rehab the bridge and give it a new paint job. This work will also include four total weekend closures Northbound this year.

WATCH: Spring-Summer Construction Projects



The Southbound closures will come next year.

This project won’t be finished until the end of summer in 2023.

Another long-term project is now underway on Route 30 from Wilkinsburg through Forest Hills. The work is in the Falls Run area and will involve long-term cross-overs and single-lane traffic in each direction.

That work will last through the summer of next year.

The asphalt companies will be busy this summer as repaving work is planned all over the region.

One of the biggest projects is on Route 19 in Cranberry. Crews will make road improvements and put own a new driving surface from the Allegheny County line north to Zelienople. All the work will be done overnight but will start in the evening.

The work in the heart of Cranberry’s business district will be done starting at 8:00 p.m. The work north of Boundary Road will begin each evening starting at 6:00 p.m.

Downtown, the ‘CAP’ project building a park over I-579 continues above and below. On the topside, the park will start taking shape while underneath the lighting will be installed. The work on lighting the now dark almost tunnel-like area will result in lane and ramp closures.

The reconstruction of Interstate 70 and its interchanges continues this summer with work in the area of the Yukon and Madison interchanges.

Expect changing lane restrictions and ramp closures as the work progresses.

And in Youngwood, look for work on Route 119.

Preliminary work on these projects is either already started or will be soon with the major work getting rolling over the next month and into the summer.

PennDOT and its contractors were able to get a lot more work done last summer because most folks were staying home.

That’s not the case this year as traffic volumes have now returned to 84% of their pre-pandemic levels.