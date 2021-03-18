By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt says the majority of campus life will return to normal in the fall, with Chancellor Patrick Gallagher telling students Thursday that “flexibility remains key.”

Citing climbing vaccination rates, a letter to students and staff from Gallagher says the university anticipates “approaching pre-COVID-19 conditions” by the fall.

The university is planning for a return to on-campus and in-person instruction for the majority of classes, as well as a return to on-campus living, learning and research opportunities.

“Health standards will be applied to all activities, so there may be some changes from our operations in 2019, but it will look more like normal than 2020,” writes Gallagher.

Several other local universities have announced plans to return to normal in the fall semester. On Thursday, Point Park University was one of those schools.

Point Park says it expects to resume traditional in-person and on-campus operations for the fall 2021 semester.

“There are signs of hope all around us as the number of Americans vaccinated against the COVID virus increases every day,” said President Paul Hennigan in a press release.

“As we have learned over the last year, plans can and do change based on the status of the pandemic. So as we plan for a return to normal operations in the Fall, we will be ready to adapt should circumstances require it.”