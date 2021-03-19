By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,455 new Coronavirus cases and 35 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 980,302 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,486 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 287 patients are in the ICU.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 through March 11 stood at 5.7%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,741.

There are 4,036,426 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

So far, more than 4 million total doses of vaccine have administered across the state, the Health Department says.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 68,798 cases of COVID-19 and 12,827 deaths among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,994 diagnosed cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

