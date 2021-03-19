By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster is making his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers official.

Shortly after the news broke about his new contract, the wide receiver tweeted this message: “This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!!”

(WARNING: Explicit language)

This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!! 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/SPFvCLUmFl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

He followed it up with this message to fans, “So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!!”

Can't say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh. Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE'RE GOIN CRAZY!!! — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

According to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster is returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal worth $8 million.

JuJu to the #Steelers on a 1-year worth $8M, source said. He had better offers from the #Ravens and the #Chiefs. But stays in PIT. https://t.co/Kz9aaR1srN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Several reports say he is taking a pay cut in order to stay in Pittsburgh.

Here’s the interesting part on Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s one-year deal with Pittsburgh: the Ravens made a hard push to sign him and he wound up taking significantly less money to go back to the Steelers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

