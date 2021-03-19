CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
JuJu's message to fans: "So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster is making his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers official.

Shortly after the news broke about his new contract, the wide receiver tweeted this message: “This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!!”

(WARNING: Explicit language)

He followed it up with this message to fans, “So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!!”

According to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster is returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal worth $8 million.

Several reports say he is taking a pay cut in order to stay in Pittsburgh.

