By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and PPG announced Friday that they are welcoming 100 essential workers to Wednesday’s home game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Essential Workers Salute contest is being held to recognize first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, grocery workers and more people who have been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are pleased to help support and recognize the people who are making an important, positive difference in our community,” said Bryan Iams, vice president, corporate and government affairs, PPG. “We are thankful and appreciative for their many sacrifices during these challenging times.”

The Penguins say that essential workers can sign up for tickets and are able to bring a guest.

The contest is currently open for submissions and will remain open until noon on Monday.

People looking to enter their names will also have to provide their employer name and occupation.

Winners will be alerted before noon on Tuesday.