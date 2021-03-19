By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There's a new, limited-edition cup of coffee that's named after one of our very own here in Pittsburgh.
Sophia Cosentino won a national Dunkin contest to get a drink recipe named after her.
“Yesterday, I found out I won the Dunkin Menu Challenge,” she said in a TikTok. “So, like any rational person, I woke up extra early this morning to get out and spread the word around my neighborhood.”
The Sophia will be available at the Dunkin on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield until March 24.
The drink consists of iced coffee, one pump of french vanilla swirl, one Splenda, and skim milk.