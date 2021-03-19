CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Law enforcement says at least 20 shots were fired.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Stowe Township.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say three men were involved in the shooting Friday on 8th Street. One of the men was shot in the ankle.

Police are looking for the other two men.

