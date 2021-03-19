By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Stowe Township.READ MORE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Trolled By Trump, Says He's Accept An Endorsement
Police say three men were involved in the shooting Friday on 8th Street. One of the men was shot in the ankle.READ MORE: 2 New Castle Residents, Business Owners Arrested For Alleged Involvement In U.S. Capitol Riot
Police are looking for the other two men.MORE NEWS: First Responders Provide Cat With Oxygen After Fire In Greensburg
Law enforcement says at least 20 shots were fired.