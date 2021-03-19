CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Port Authority's new proposal would drop transfer fees.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority is looking to raise fares for Connect Card users but in exchange for getting rid of transfer fees.

The new proposal would make a single trip $2.75, regardless of whether you pay cash, use a Connect Card, or transfer.

It would make the current fare into a three-hour pass for as many rides as you can take.

Weekly and monthly passes would also be activated on the first day they are used.

All of these changes will go to public comment and need board approval.