By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,213 new Coronavirus cases and 33 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 984,515 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,548 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 317 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,774.

There are 4,047,016 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 68,850 cases of COVID-19 and 12,830 deaths among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 14,057 diagnosed cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

