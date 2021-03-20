CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A missing 79-year-old found has been found dead.
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – A woman reported missing on Friday morning has been found dead, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Maxine Gillis, a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing early on Friday morning, was found dead in the 2200 block of William Penn Highway in Wilkinsburg just after noon on Friday.

Police had reported Gillis missing Friday morning and said that she was supposed to be dropped off at a family member’s home in the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive. While she was dropped off by taxi around 1:00 a.m., she never arrived at the home.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.