INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miles McBride scored 18 of his 30 points after halftime to help West Virginia pull away and beat Morehead State 84-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The win gave coach Bob Huggins his 900th career victory.
McBride was terrific from the start and provided a steady offensive hand all night for the third-seeded Mountaineers in the Midwest Regional matchup.
He finished 11 for 17 from the floor with six rebounds and six assists.
DeVon Cooper scored 21 points to lead the 14th-seeded Eagles, who shot 52% but committed 18 turnovers.
