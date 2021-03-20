CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Hudson Everett Kuhl was born on Friday.
Filed Under:Chad Kuhl, Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl and his wife Amanda have welcomed the birth of a baby boy.

READ MORE: Couple Converts Former Elementary School In Mt. Morris To $2.4M Mansion

Kuhl posted on his Instagram account, announcing the news.

READ MORE: West Virginia Woman Sentenced For Fake Investment Scheme

Hudson Everett Kuhl was born on Friday.

The Pirates shared in announcing the news as well.