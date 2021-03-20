By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl and his wife Amanda have welcomed the birth of a baby boy.READ MORE: Couple Converts Former Elementary School In Mt. Morris To $2.4M Mansion
Kuhl posted on his Instagram account, announcing the news.
READ MORE: West Virginia Woman Sentenced For Fake Investment Scheme
Hudson Everett Kuhl was born on Friday.
The Pirates shared in announcing the news as well.
That's one Kuhl kid.
Congrats to Chad and Amanda on the birth of their baby boy! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ysVhXhe8oQ
— Pirates (@Pirates) March 19, 2021MORE NEWS: Hersheypark Prepares Roller Coasters For 'Springtime In The Park' Event