By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews responded to the scene of a vehicle accident on Rankin Road in Rostraver Township late Friday evening.
The Rostraver Central Fire Department says that around 10 p.m. Friday, they discovered one person trapped in an overturned vehicle and used the Jaws of Life to get the person out.
They also say Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services helped to evaluate the person.
We are working to learn the current status of the patient.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.