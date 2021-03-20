By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Award-winning actress Sandra Oh made a surprise appearance and spoke at a “Stop Asian Hate” protest in Oakland.

“Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you, and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together and to stand together and to feel each other,” she said. “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen.”

Oh spoke for around two minutes and led the crowd in a chant of “I am proud to be Asian.” She encouraged community members to reach out to each other in times of need.

Hundreds of protesters are currently present in Oakland listening to various speakers.

