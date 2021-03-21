By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Anthrocon, the annual furry convention held in Pittsburgh each year, announced on its Facebook page on Sunday that they will not hold the convention in 2021.

“We had high hopes but at this point, it looks like that we will not be able to safely hold the convention,” the Facebook post read. “As such we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that the convention will be canceled this year.”

This is the second year in a row that Anthrocon has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Anthrocon said they are planning a virtual convention for this year and details will be announced “shortly.”

They are planning to hold an in-person event in 2022 between June 30 and July 3.

“We are looking forward to Anthrocon’s return in 2022 and are excitedly anticipating seeing everyone in person and making the return of Anthrocon 2022 the best Anthrocon ever,” they said.