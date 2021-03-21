By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Edward Grassel is known by many names, dad, pap, Uncle Eddie, Cousin Eddie, Big Ed, you name it, he's a man of many names.
The World War II and Korean War veteran is approaching a milestone birthday and due to the pandemic, he won’t be able to have a huge party to celebrate his 90th year of life.
So, "Big Ed" and his family are looking for a unique way to celebrate: calling for 90 birthday cards to celebrate each year.
His daughter made the call on social media, sharing their mailing address so that the Pittsburgh community can help Big Ed celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday, March 24.
Those interested in sending a card can mail them to:
Edward Grassel
226 Congress Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15236.
Happy birthday, Ed and thank you for your service!