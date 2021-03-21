CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Earlier this month, Christian Switzer woke up in his own blood. The family says they are seeking out a diagnosis.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Earlier this month, it seemed that former Steeler Ryan Switzer’s prayers were answered for his son, who had been hospitalized and put through surgery after a COVID-19 diagnosis. On March 10, Switzer’s son was discharged from the hospital.

It appears, however, that there are still hard times ahead for the family.

On Saturday, Switzer tweeted that his son, Christian, had to be readmitted to the hospital for “more significant bleeding.”

“We’re frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer,” Switzer said on Twitter. “We’re asking for prayers for the doctors as they work to find a diagnosis & strength for Christian as he battles.”

Sunday morning, the wide receiver said that Christian had to receive another blood transfusion.

Switzer said that Christian’s hemoglobin count needs to be up in order to conduct scans and hopefully receive a diagnosis.

