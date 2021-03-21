By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Early on Sunday morning, hundreds of reports poured in after what appeared to be a meteor lit up the skies across the East Coast.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, the skies lit up with an apparent meteor above Pittsburgh.

Just a meteor exploding over Pittsburgh tonight. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/evGD9JYYDX — jeffrey (@LIVEFASTDIEAWSM) March 21, 2021

Some described it the apparent meteor as appearing to be blue.

Hey @RayPetelinWx interesting meteor or something just shot over our house in Ohio Township. Happened to see as I walked out in driveway! It was close, big… almost blue looking. Caught me by surprise. Chill inducing! — Brian Metzer (@Brian_Metzer) March 21, 2021

Another person said they saw a green light like this in central New Jersey.

I saw a green light exactly like this between 12:23-12:26am in central NJ area near Princeton!!! I guess I saw my first meteor! — Cat (@Cat28208146) March 21, 2021

Other locations where people claimed to have witnessed the meteor were reported near Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Philadelphia, and Maryland.

According to the American Meteor Society, 131 reports were submitted regarding this event.