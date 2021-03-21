CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
You're asked to call Kiski Township Police if you know who they are.
Filed Under:Cool Water Saloon, Jarrod Miller, Joshua Petricig, Kiskiminetas Township, Kiskiminetas Township Police, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A reported bar fight in Kiski Township started a chain of events that led to a high speed chase and two people in custody.

It happened late Saturday night at the Cool Water Saloon.

Police say one of the men involved in the brawl, Joshua Petricig, took off when officers arrived at the scene.

He was taken into custody a short time later without incident.

Another man Jarrod Miller was arrested at the bar.

Both men are now facing charges.

Police are looking for two other men involved in the fight.

(Courtesy: Kiskiminetas Township Police)

Kiski Township Brawl

(Courtesy: Kiskiminetas Township Police)

You’re asked to call Kiski Township Police if you know who they are.