By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A reported bar fight in Kiski Township started a chain of events that led to a high speed chase and two people in custody.

It happened late Saturday night at the Cool Water Saloon.

Police say one of the men involved in the brawl, Joshua Petricig, took off when officers arrived at the scene.

He was taken into custody a short time later without incident.

Another man Jarrod Miller was arrested at the bar.

Both men are now facing charges.

Police are looking for two other men involved in the fight.

You’re asked to call Kiski Township Police if you know who they are.