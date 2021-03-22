By: KDKA-TV News Staff
(KDKA) — If you are in the 814 area code, remember to use all 10 digits when you are dialing.
That is a big chunk of central and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Starting April 3, 10-digit dialing will be required or your call will not go through.
The Public Utilities Commission is also reminding people to check devices that auto-dial. That includes medical alert systems, home alarms, security gates, voicemail and speed-dialers.
This is in preparation for the state to add another area code to the region, which will be 582.