PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of people came together for a vigil in front of Pittsburgh’s City-County Building on Sunday night. They honored the victims of the Atlanta shootings and called for an end to violence against Asian Americans.​

“We are tired of living in fear,” said one speaker.

There were strong messages and a moment of silence. This was in honor of the eight people killed, six of Asian descent, during an alleged shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas on March 16.

The vigil honored:

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33

Paul Andre Michels, 54

Xiaojie Tan, 49

Daoyou Feng, 44

Soon Chung Park, 74

Hyun Jung Grant, 51

Suncha Kim, 69

Yong Ae Yue, 63

“I am sorry, your loved ones became a cost of a white man’s violence. Their lives were worth so much more than that,” she said.

Hundreds of people grabbed candles and stood together against hate. They are all condemning violence against Asian Americans.

“In less than 1 year, there have been 3,800 hate crimes reported against Asian Americans and many are unreported,” said Sunny Yang, who is a member of Pittsburgh UCA.

The candlelight vigil was hosted by local leaders with United Chinese Americans (UCA) Pittsburgh and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI). It was also hosted by the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs and Welcoming Pittsburgh.

This gathering gave the community an outlet to demand change and equality.

“We as the Asian community, we are considered a model minority, we are quiet, we don’t speak up, that is coming to an end,” said Yang.

This is a push being seen across the country.

“We are trying to let the country know that this is what we’re suffering right now and we really hope that people will choose to stand up together with us and fight this crime against Asian people,” said Siyu Zhang, a member of UCA.

He said there are ways to help.

“When you notice something, stand up, speak up, say something. That’s all this community is asking you to do to help us,” Zhang said.

Saturday, hundreds rallied in Oakland with a similar message to “Stop Asian Hate.”