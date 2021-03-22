By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW WILMINGTON (KDKA) — Dozens of people turned out for a Black Lives Matter rally at Westminster College on Sunday.
The rally and march were contained to campus, but organizers say it was important to bring the campus community and others together.
“It’s everyone coming together. It’s a predominantly white campus and a lot of the minorities don’t feel like their voices are heard and this is a way to bring the situations in the world to light at a campus like this,” Journey Washington said.
The organizers say they felt it was important to have a rally like this, given the recent shooting in Atlanta and the rise in hate crimes over the past year.