By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another Pittsburgh school is planning to have campus life return to normal in the fall.
Duquesne University says it’s planning to return to full in-person learning for the fall 2021 semester.
The university says it will use the summer semester to phase its workforce back into offices.
It will also make sure all of the university safety protocols are up to date.
Some courses will still offer virtual learning as an option for students.
Duquesne joins schools like Pitt and Point Park.