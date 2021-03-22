By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a plan Monday to produce almost half of the state government's electricity with solar energy.
Solar arrays will be built in seven locations in Columbia, Juniata, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and York counties. The governor’s office says the 191-megawatt project is expected to deliver 361,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year.
It'll completely power 434 accounts across 16 state agencies and go into operation in 2023.
The governor’s office says the project will create more than 400 jobs and will start lowering carbon dioxide emissions statewide by the equivalent of taking 34,000 cars off the roads.
The Pennsylvania Department of General Services contracted with the state Public Utility Commission-licensed electric generation supplier Constellation, securing a 15-year fixed-price supply agreement.
"In issuing the GreenGov challenge, I charged state government with leading by example in demonstrating sustainable governance and lowering greenhouse gas emissions to reduce the risks of climate change in Pennsylvania," Governor Wolf said in a press release.
“This included significantly reducing energy use and pursuing an ambitious goal of obtaining at least 40 percent of electricity from clean energy generated in state. I commend General Services for their GreenGov leadership in not only meeting this goal but exceeding it.