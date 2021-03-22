By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Point Park is offering an eight-week course for aspiring beer brewers.

The new Brewing Science Academy is designed to help provide a trained workforce to breweries, and the university says it’s the only program of its kind in western Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh District of the Master Brewers Association says the beermaking industry is expanding across the country and the region, creating a need for programs like this.

“We’ve set up the course to be two parts. The first part is in a science lab, where we’ll focus on the science related specifically to brewing,” said Gregg Johnson, the chair of Point Park’s Natural Sciences, Engineering and Technology Department. “The second half of class, we’ll turn it over to local experts – mainly head brewers in the region.”

It’ll accept about 14 students for the first year and will run from June 7 to Aug. 2. It’ll cost $1,269.39.

